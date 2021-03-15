Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 47-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash in Flint early Sunday.

The motorcyclist was riding a blue Honda east on Robert T. Longway Boulevard when he hit the side of a pickup truck traveling south on Chavez Drive around 4:05 a.m., according to the Flint Police Department.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Monday with severe head injuries.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash on Monday. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

