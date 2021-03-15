Saginaw police officers file lawsuit against city over retiree health care

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Four current Saginaw Police officers are suing the city and their police union, claiming they changed a contract without telling them.

Their attorney claims one officer will have to work twelve more years than expected to get the coverage, because of a change in the contract that they knew nothing about.

“I’ve seen contracts deliberately made so as to exclude certain people,” says attorney Victor Mastromarco.

Mastromarco claims the city of Saginaw did just that to four current Saginaw Police officers and a retired officer.

The lawsuit states the officers retiree health care coverage, according to a 2005 contract, was 100 percent for officers serving twenty years or more.

“A lot of people officers, they work for their retirement, that’s the big thing, they risk their lives and expect what the city tells them is going to be honored in the future,” says Mastromarco.

But Mastromarco says the five men discovered that clause was changed in a new contract in 2011.

The change indicates the five officers, who were hired between 2005 and 2009, wouldn’t get that 100 percent benefit until age 55 or later. The change wasn’t discovered until a new police contract was signed last year.

“It was after the fact that they change these things, in fact the city refused to talk to the officers when they brought this up,” says Mastromarco.

Brad Holp, a K-9 officer, is one of the plaintiffs, and the change means he would have to work ten more years to receive that retiree health coverage benefit.

Mastromarco also named the Police Officers Association of Michigan, the union representing the officers as a defendant in the lawsuit, which makes claims of fraud and age discrimination.

“The city had an obligation to say, look, this is what we are doing to you, its only affected you five, or whatever, but they can’t do that because it would have been nipped in the bud right then,” he says.

We reached out to Saginaw’s attorney and the Police Officers Association of Michigan for comment, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.