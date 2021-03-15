Sun to start, messy to end the day

Sunshine to start the day before clouds move in ahead of precipitation this evening. As a low pressure system moves through the Ohio Valley into tomorrow roads could be slick tonight and tomorrow morning.

Today’s highs will be near 40 degrees for most, low 30s near Lake Huron thanks to an E to ESE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. After a few clouds in the morning, we’ll turn partly sunny to mostly cloudy midday, then turn overcast in the afternoon. Later tonight as temps fall, snow, mix, freezing rain, and sleet will move in. Take it easy if you’ll be out late tonight and for the morning commute Tuesday as roads could be icy. If you see any snow accumulate, it looks to be less than an inch. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s to near 30.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, possibly some mid 40s further southward, with an E wind around 10mph. Tuesday looks to stay mainly cloudy with spotty drizzle.

Wednesday will be drier with highs around 50!

