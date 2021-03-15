Suspect shot by Michigan State Police trooper over the weekend expected to recover

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect shot by a Michigan State Police trooper on Saturday night is expected to recover while the trooper remains on paid administrative leave per standard protocol.

Two troopers riding together in the same Michigan State Police patrol car pulled over a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue in Flint. Lt. Liz Rich said they pulled over the car for a traffic violation, but she couldn’t specify the alleged infraction.

She said the driver initially did pull over when the troopers turned on their flashers.

“Upon the troopers exiting their vehicle, stepping out of their vehicle, the rear passenger stepped out immediately, at which time the troopers observed that he had a gun in his hand,” Rich said. “They ordered him to drop the gun, as he was running away from the vehicle that had been stopped, at which time he shot a round off.

It’s not clear if that round was aimed at the troopers, who took off running after the 24-year-old Flint man as he attempted to get away.

“The troopers did pursue and deployed their -- one trooper shot his department issued firearm,” Rich said.

The bullet hit the 24-year-old man, but she could not specify where. Troopers provided medical treatment until an ambulance arrived and rushed the suspect to an area hospital, where he was recovering on Monday.

“Detectives haven’t even had an opportunity to speak with the suspect at this time,” Rich said.

While the troopers were involved in the foot chase and tending to the suspect after the shooting, the car they pulled over took off from the traffic stop. Police later found the car, but not the driver.

“We are happy that our troopers are OK. We’re happy that the suspect in this case is going to be OK. And we’re going to expect that the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office will take the proper steps for any kind of charges that may be applicable to the case,” Rich said.

Per standard Michigan State Police protocol, the trooper who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave while detectives from outside of the district investigate the case. He was identified as a two-year veteran of the force.

Rich said the department offered the trooper therapy to help with the shock of the incident.

