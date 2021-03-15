Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan no longer in a high unemployment period.

That means payments have ended for some people receiving extended benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

Michigan residents who received extended unemployment benefits through the federal government and have received their 20 weeks worth of benefits will no longer see any more benefits. The state is no longer in a high unemployment period.

Extended benefits are activated when the state’s unemployment rate is more than 8% for three consecutive months. Michigan’s rate has fallen below that threshold.

Those who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits will have their maximum weeks of benefits reduced from 57 to 50 weeks also because of the improving jobs picture in the state. But the number of open jobs across Michigan remains high as the state emerges slowly from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, there’s a big push right now for hospitality and retail,” said Sherill Tarrant of Michigan Works Great Lakes bay Region. “We’re seeing a lot of office positions open up. I’m seeing a lot in the health care area. It really depends on what it is that you want.”

She said Michigan Workers is actively getting people back to work. The agency can help people with polishing up their resume, interviewing and finding a career.

“If it’s entry level, we want to help you get there,” Tarrant said. “We’ve helped people get into higher level CEO positions, and that’s through assistance with their resumes. You aren’t just born ready and able to put your resume together. Not everyone is just able to sit down and chit chat with someone over an interview. That’s what our job is to help you prepare.”

