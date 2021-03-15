Advertisement

Wisconsin bill mandates prisoners’ stimulus checks go to restitution

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would require Wisconsin prisoners to spend their COVID-19 stimulus dollars on restitution.

President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package last week that includes $1,400 checks for Americans at qualifying income levels. Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to the package that would have prohibited prisoners from receiving checks.

Under Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo’s bill, any federal COVID recovery money sent to someone incarcerated in the state would have to go toward any restitution the prisoner owes.

Bradley called the bill “a common sense proposal” in an email to The Associated Press.

“President Biden’s irresponsible stimulus package sends stimulus checks to imprisoned murderers, rapists, and child molesters,” he said. “So, Rep. Sanfelippo and I are taking action to ensure the victims of these heinous crimes are paid restitution before criminals sitting in prison can profit.”

No one from Sanfelippo’s office responded to message. A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about whether the governor would support the bill if it reached his desk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
State trooper on leave following police-involved shooting on Flint’s north side
Ethan Mosely, Courtesy of MSP
State Police ask Flint community for help in finding missing teen
The Ehardt Family
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support
The 17-year-old died October 24, 2020.
Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death
Construction on I-75 near Saginaw resumes next week with bridge demolition

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
A vehicle destroyed in a Christmas Day explosion remains on the street Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020,...
FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody