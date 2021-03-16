Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Lapeer man among two killed in rollover Oakland County crash
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers
Monday night a family in Chesaning is mourning the death of their pet after it was attacked by...
Family pet attacked and killed by neighborhood dogs

Latest News

Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster
Onions and tomatoes
Michigan extends additional SNAP benefits through March for 350,000 families
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities