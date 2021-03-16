Airline pilot using pandemic layoff to fulfill a dream and open a cookie shop in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan airline pilot is using the time while he is laid off to follow his second passion of baking by opening a cookie shop in downtown Midland this weekend.

Chris Welch is opening the cookie shop, Aviator Cookie Company, on Saturday at noon.

Welch has been a pilot for 25 years. He said he took is first flight at the age of 16 from Midland’s airport. Welch is one of 14 pilots in his family and he said his grandmother was the first one to take to the sky as a pilot back in 1942.

Welch works for a major airline and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was laid off when flights were grounded across the country.

“I was flying international routes to Europe and those were the first ones that were canceled so I almost immediately overnight, I was at home with nothing to do,” he said.

This was not the first time Welch had been laid off. He said back after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, he was also grounded but unlike back then, he wanted to make good use of his time off of work.

Welch said he has always had another passion outside of flying and that has been baking. With the help of his two kids, he came up with the idea to use his new free time to open a cookie business in his hometown.

“The idea had been in my head and then I was driving around town and my daughter said, ‘daddy, when I grow up, I want to own a cookie store’ so that was all the motivation I needed,” Welch said.

So, the idea was born. For the past nine months, Welch has worked with his son and daughter to create Aviator Cookie Company. The new shop is located in downtown Midland at 230 E. Main Street.

Welch said he grew up in Midland and knew that downtown would be a perfect fit for his business.

The store’s theme pays homage to Welch’s roots as a pilot. On one of the walls inside is a mural of his family’s ties to flying planes. There is also a countertop in the store that is made from a 1955 airplane wing.

The store’s logo was designed after an idea from Welch’s son.

“My son helped me create the logo,” Welch said. “The idea for the logo at least, he pictured an airplane bombing cookies around town so that’s what it became.”

Welch said the store will sell 30 different types of cookies all made from scratch. There will be 12 common cookies offered every single day with other special recipes called “first class cookies” being offered and rotated every few weeks.

As Welch prepares for his store to take off Saturday at noon, he said he is happy to be doing what he loves with his family at his side.

“I’m a single dad half the month and I wanted to show them that in life, if you want something you have to go get,” he said. “And they’ve been a part of this through and through.”

For latest updates on Aviator Cookie Company, check out its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.