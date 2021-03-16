Animal cruelty probe underway as 24 dogs are taken from Saginaw County home

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Deplorable conditions are being described at a Saginaw County home where 24 dogs were removed, one which needed immediate medical attention.

A man has been arrested on a domestic violence complaint, and that arrest paved the way for a search warrant of a home in Carrollton Township where those two dozen dogs were found.

“Found 24 dogs in the home, very deplorable, unfit conditions, animal control removed all the animals,” says Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten.

He says the 20 adult dogs and four puppies were found in a home on Shattuck. Most were in the home, some were in a garage.

A veterinarian who examined the dogs says they are an American Bulldog mix. The dogs are now at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center.

“They resemble a pit bull, a lot of people confuse them,” says Oatten.

While they might resemble pit bulls, an American Bulldog is a little bigger.

Oatten says police arrested a man at the house early Monday morning and that’s when officers noticed a large number of dogs in the house.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and the dogs were removed. The dogs were in the home for several hours by themselves before police were able to enter the home.

“We have no evidence of dog fighting, there is some evidence of abuse and that will be discussed with the prosecutor’s office,” says Oatten.

While it does not appear the dogs were being used for fighting, Oatten says there are indications the dogs were being bred.

Some estimates indicate an American Bulldog mix like these could be sold for as much as $3,000 or more.

“Apparently the dogs can be profitable when sold and that’s what we believe the individual was doing,” Oatten says.

That 37-year-old man is in the Saginaw County Jail and is expected to face a domestic violence charge, but animal cruelty charges are also being sought by police.

