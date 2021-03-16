Advertisement

Drying out

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A low pressure system exiting eastward will take our morning snow showers with it, leaving patchy drizzle into the midday hours. Take it easy if you have to be out on the roads as slick spots are likely, particularly around the bay region and northward.

Highs today will be near 40 further north and into the low/mid 40s further south. Winds will turn light and variable this afternoon into the evening, remaining that way overnight. We’ll be drier for the afternoon, and if you’re lucky, you might see a little sun break through the clouds before the sunset.

Tonight we’ll turn partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s for most neighborhoods.

Tomorrow although we’ll start with sun, clouds will increase for those north of the bay with the chance of running into a rain shower in the evening. Further south we’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs tomorrow will be near 50 north and into the mid 50s south. Not a bad St. Patrick’s Day!

Thursday brings a chance of rain for everyone with highs near 40.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

