JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Cloud-filtered sunshine Monday afternoon was counter-balanced by a wind in off of Lake Huron. The end result was a relatively quiet setting with below-average temperatures. Overnight, a wintry mix of precipitation types will make for a slow Tuesday morning drive. The pattern will begin as a burst of snow for most of us. For the late-night period and early Tuesday morning, the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will see the snow mix with some sleet, rain, and possibly for a little while, some freezing rain.

The heaviest accumulation of snow across Mid-Michigan through Tuesday morning, will stretch from the Great Lakes Bay region, west-southwestward across the 127 corridor. Two or three inches of a heavy, wet snow will be possible in that area. For the northern parts of the area, two inches or less is expected. For the southern parts of the area, the mix of sleet and rain will cut into the snow amounts. It will all be said and done before noon Tuesday. Even as the mix comes to an end, clouds will hold through the afternoon.

We should be back into a little bit of sunshine by Wednesday morning. It will be short-lived however, as the trend for the day will be for the clouds to thicken back up. This will lead to a cold rain across our area Thursday. In general, the farther south you are, the more rain you will see. Highs Thursday will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s. As the rain eventually moves off to our east, the trend for Friday will be for our skies to clear. This will set the stage for another bright, sunshiny weekend as warmer air makes a return. - JR