Less than two weeks remain to register for Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone wanting to receive a share of the Flint water civil settlement has less than two weeks to register.

Registration is available until March 29, which allows residents to file a claim and eventually get a portion of the $641.2 million available. Anyone who lived, worked or went to school in Flint from April 25, 2014, to Nov. 16, 2020, and was exposed to contaminated drinking water is eligible.

That includes people who were inside the Genesee County Jail at that time and people who may be in the jail now, who don’t have access to a registration form.

To make make sure qualifying inmates have that access, the Genesee County Ambassadors reached out to an attorney working on the lawsuit. She spent the afternoon at the jail answering questions, talking inmates through the benefit of participating and helping them sign-up.

“We don’t want to be excluding of any citizens of our county,” said Genesee County Ambassador Johnell Allen-Bey. “If you are part of this county, a part of our city, we want to bring you together, because our loved ones are here. Our brothers are here, our sisters are here, our friends are here, our families are here. And so we want to make sure that they are allotted to have the opportunity just like every other citizen.”

There will be a 30-day waiting period before residents will be asked to submit their claims with evidence. That can be as simple as proof of living in Flint, when the city was drawing drinking water from the Flint River.

A third party will go through those claims and decide what each claimant should receive. Claimants will have an opportunity to appeal their award amounts. The money could be dished out as early as August.

Lawyers negotiating this settlement are still trying to work out their cut. They’ve asked a judge to set aside 32% of the money for fees and expenses, totaling about $210 million.

The federal judge overseeing the case will decide how much attorneys receive.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.