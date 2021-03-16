Michigan extends additional SNAP benefits through March for 350,000 families

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is continuing to help families struggling to put food on the table.

Kara Ross, CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, said the food insecurity rate remains around 40% a full year into the coronavirus pandemic. The rate usually sits around 14%. The food bank is helping more people than ever before.

“Really during this pandemic we’ve been reaching out in unprecedented ways,” Ross said. “There’s more than double the usual need in our 22 counties.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended SNAP food assistance benefits to approximately 350,000 Michigan families through the month of March. Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Cards from March 20 to 30.

The extension allows the state to offer maximum SNAP benefits for all families enrolled in the program based on their size even if they wouldn’t ordinarily qualify for the top amount. The additional benefits will appear automatically and eligible families won’t need to apply again.

Nearly 1.3 million Michiganders receive federal SNAP benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. The food bank says many are needing this extra help for the first time ever this year.

“We really have a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck in normal times, and when you have a pandemic and this in and out of work and emergencies-- if you’re back to work at 50% capacity, you’re still not getting the work or hours that you once had,” Ross said. “So the people were seeing are first time recipients of food assistance and help.”

