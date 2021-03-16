Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upswing in COVID-19 cases continued in Michigan on Tuesday with another increase above 2,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,048 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 612,628. Four out of the past seven days have seen more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in Michigan.

State health officials reported 27 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,810. Only six of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 20,000 tests completed each day over the weekend and on Monday. The percentage of positive tests has increased steadily over the past six days to a new two-month high of 8.6%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 topped 1,100 for the first time in a month. As of Tuesday, 1,103 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 27 from Monday. Of those, 955 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 273 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 110 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are five fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.799 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 1.847 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.86 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 91,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 3.146 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.015 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 22,809 cases and 709 deaths, which is an increase of 97 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,634 cases and 523 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Arenac, 690 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,386 cases and 285 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Clare, 1,421 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,277 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,481 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 1,799 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Iosco, 1,145 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 3,653 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 4,667 cases and 122 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,623 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 962 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 329 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,105 cases, 35 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Sanilac, 2,082 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,745 cases, 82 deaths and 3,384 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Tuscola, 3,026 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

