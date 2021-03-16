Advertisement

Mt. Morris Township man facing 11 charges after allegedly firing at police, getting shot

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mt. Morris Township man shot by a Michigan State Police trooper after running from a traffic stop and firing a gun Saturday night is facing 11 criminal charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the charges on Tuesday against the 24-year-old suspect.

Michigan State Police say two troopers riding together in the same patrol car pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Brownell Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect got out of the back seat armed with a handgun and ran away.

The troopers began chasing him and ordered him to put down the gun. Leyton said the suspect fired his gun at the troopers during the chase and one of them returned fire, hitting the suspect and knocking him to the ground.

The troopers took the suspect into custody and immediately began providing medical treatment until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while neither of the troopers reported any injuries.

The suspect is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of resisting, obstructing or assaulting police.
  • Two counts of felonious assault.
  • One count of carrying a concealed weapon.
  • One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Five counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

The suspect is not being identified because he hadn’t been arraigned by Tuesday afternoon.

Leyton was awaiting investigative reports about the trooper’s actions during the incident to determine whether he will face charges for firing at the suspect. The trooper, who has two years with Michigan State Police, remains on paid administrative leave per standard police protocol.

The driver of the vehicle that the troopers pulled over at the beginning of the incident fled while police were chasing the suspect. Police tracked down the vehicle a few hours later.

Leyton also hadn’t determined whether the driver will face any criminal charges by Tuesday afternoon.

