Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Lapeer man among two killed in rollover Oakland County crash
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers
A 47-year-old was in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Flint.
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Flint

Latest News

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Mother passes along COVID vaccine antibodies to baby
Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
Dr. John Kline spends about 15 minutes a day at the window of his wife's nursing home.
Alabama couple reunited 1 year after pandemic ended nursing home visits