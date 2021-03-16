Advertisement

Republicans consider whether to block Whitmer’s state health department leader

A Holly lawmaker raised concerns about Elizabeth Hertel’s transparency
Elizabeth Hertel testifying on Feb. 25.
Elizabeth Hertel testifying on Feb. 25.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican senators critical of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee to run the state health department.

The department has issued orders restricting business capacity to limit COVID-19′s spread.

Elizabeth Hertel took over the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in January, when Robert Gordon abruptly resigned. Her appointment stands unless the Senate blocks it by March 23.

Hertel’s nomination is drawing considerably more attention than usual. About a third of the 20-member Republican caucus oppose Hertel.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly raised concerns about Hertel’s transparency with lawmakers after a legislative hearing in February. She was disappointed that Hertel wouldn’t name specific criteria state health officials want to see before declaring the coronavirus pandemic over.

Republicans would need to be in near lockstep to reject Hertel’s appointment, which appears unlikely. Democrats support her.

