Two Flint Township World War II veterans celebrate 100th birthday together

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple of World War II veterans in Flint Township celebrated their 100th trip around the sun Tuesday.

Both Grover Good and Vern Wilson -- celebrated their special day at Woodhaven Senior Community with friends, family and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Happy birthday at 100 years old. 100 years old,” Wilson said.

Wilson was all smiles and a few tears Tuesday. It was an emotional day for him as he reflected on his year and half time served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army during World War II.

“Vern, I don’t want you to get that. I don’t want you to get that, but I said I’m already signed up. But I said I’m okay, I’ll be alright, and I ended up doing 17 jumps,” he said.

Wilson is reminded of his service and sacrifices every single day. Pictures and documents adorn his room including his honorable discharge papers.

A close friend of his, Grover Good -- a 4.5 year Navy veteran who served on the USS Medusa as a repairmen and eventually becoming a chief petty officer -- also celebrated triple digits Tuesday with Wilson.

“I was a good handyman. They used me as such. It seemed like every time something needs to be done, they’d holler for me,” Good said.

And Good is proud of his service. He even dressed up in his Navy Blues outfit Tuesday, and yes -- they still fit!

“Well I served our country. I have,” he said.

We wish all the best for Vern and Grover.

