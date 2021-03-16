Advertisement

West Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 21-year-old from Holland is facing 20 years in prison after allegedly posting death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a social media outlet.

Joshua Doctor is charged with one count of threatening terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Both charges carry up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says Doctor posted the threats on the iFunny social media platform in January. He allegedly threatened to use a gun and kill the three Democrat officials to “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution.

Doctor also is accused of saving information about how to make a bomb and where to find the right materials on his cell phone.

“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

She said the FBI launched the investigation based on tips about Doctor’s posts and Michigan State Police completed the investigation.

Doctor appeared before a judge for arraignment on both charges Tuesday morning in Ottawa County District Court. He is scheduled to appear in court for further proceedings on April 8 and 15.

