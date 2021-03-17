Advertisement

Colder with mix for some, warmer with some sun for others

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sandwiched between two systems, we’ll see drier and warmer conditions further south and cooler and wetter conditions further north. Tonight into tomorrow we’ll continue to see scattered wintry mix before drying out to end the week.

Today’s forecast will be very different  depending on where you are. North of the bay you’ll see highs around 40 with scattered rain and wintry mix developing this afternoon and evening. Closer to the bay you’ll see highs in the mid 40s to around 50, and near the I-69 corridor you have the better chance at seeing a little sun with highs into the mid 50s. Winds will be light and variable today.

Tonight winds pick up out of the NE at 10-15mph, gusting to around 25mph. Scattered rain and mix will move across the area with light accumulations possible north and inland. Temps tonight fall to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow’s highs will only be around 40, 30s near the lake, with a NE wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph. We’ll start the morning with scattered mix and rain before drying out from north to south. Clouds clear out overnight Thursday giving way to sunny skies Friday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
Monday night a family in Chesaning is mourning the death of their pet after it was attacked by...
Family pet attacked and killed by neighborhood dogs
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Mt. Morris Township man facing 11 charges after allegedly firing at police, getting shot
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

WJRT March 17th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT March 17th, 2021 Morning Weather
Some Sunshine to Start St. Patrick's Day...
JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report
Some Sunshine to Start St. Patrick's Day...
JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report
Some Clearing Expected Overnight...
JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report