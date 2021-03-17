Colder with mix for some, warmer with some sun for others

Sandwiched between two systems, we’ll see drier and warmer conditions further south and cooler and wetter conditions further north. Tonight into tomorrow we’ll continue to see scattered wintry mix before drying out to end the week.

Today’s forecast will be very different depending on where you are. North of the bay you’ll see highs around 40 with scattered rain and wintry mix developing this afternoon and evening. Closer to the bay you’ll see highs in the mid 40s to around 50, and near the I-69 corridor you have the better chance at seeing a little sun with highs into the mid 50s. Winds will be light and variable today.

Tonight winds pick up out of the NE at 10-15mph, gusting to around 25mph. Scattered rain and mix will move across the area with light accumulations possible north and inland. Temps tonight fall to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow’s highs will only be around 40, 30s near the lake, with a NE wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph. We’ll start the morning with scattered mix and rain before drying out from north to south. Clouds clear out overnight Thursday giving way to sunny skies Friday.

