Advertisement

Constant reflux can do damage

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If stomach acid flows up into the esophagus, it can create all kinds of tissue damage. About 60 percent of Americans experience these reflux issues once in a while. But over time, 20 percent will end up experiencing it on a weekly basis. This is known as GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, and if left untreated, can possibly lead to a fast-growing esophageal cancer. Ivanhoe shares some ways on how to prevent reflux from the start.

What goes up, must come down, but what goes down, shouldn’t always come back up, especially acid in the esophagus! If you’re experiencing acid reflux more than twice a week, you may have GERD.

“It’s not that your stomach is making any more acid, it’s because no matter what, constant reflux causes constant damage to that sphincter and that sphincter’s ability to do its job deteriorates over time,” explained Tripp Buckley, MD, Surgical Director of Digestive Health at UT Health Austin.

If you’re experiencing acidic taste in mouth, bad breath, heartburn, coughing, swallowing pain, chest pain or disrupted sleep, you may want to see a doctor. But with some simple lifestyle changes, you can at least reduce the frequency.

“We know that alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, peppermint, really all the mints, can actually relax that sphincter,” shared Dr. Buckley.

Even more surprising … tomato sauce, citrus juices, garlic, onions, and other spicy foods. Eat a moderate amount and avoid lying down or going to sleep for at least three hours. Avoid tight clothing around the abdomen, as it can put pressure on the sphincter, and when going to bed, elevate your body from the waist up.

While antacids like Mylanta, Rolaids and Tums may temporarily relieve the heartburn, they won’t do anything to fix or tighten the sphincter. Doctors warn the overuse of antacids can lead to diarrhea or kidney problems.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
Monday night a family in Chesaning is mourning the death of their pet after it was attacked by...
Family pet attacked and killed by neighborhood dogs
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Mt. Morris Township man facing 11 charges after allegedly firing at police, getting shot
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Stopping colds before they start
Stopping colds before they start
Robots help to get rehab patients back on their feet
Robots help to get rehab patients back on their feet
Mobile Health Central is the mobile health care clinic operated by the medical school at...
Central Michigan University taking COVID-19 vaccine on the road
Healthsource WJRT
Trodelvy helping patients with triple negative breast cancer