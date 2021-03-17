Ex-marine, Flint native sues Department of Justice over FBI accusations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five years after a former marine from Flint was welcomed home a hero after his release from Iranian custody, Amir Hekmati is speaking out about accusations he was a spy.

Hekmati and his attorney Scott Gilbert with Managing Partner Gilbert LLP say the FBI claims are ridiculous.

“I do not believe there is any credible evidence on which to suspect Amir, let alone charged him with the kinds of activities that have been alleged against him.”

Hekmati’s attorney Gilbert didn’t allow him to speak on camera but says that the recent reports claiming that Hekmati traveled to Iran to sell classified secrets to the government are inaccurate.

Hekmati gave ABC 12 a statement he posted on ‘Medium’ a publication site stating:

“I was detained, sentenced to death, and tortured by the Iranians. The FBI claims are ridiculous and offensive.”

Hekmati was detained in 2011 on espionage charges. He says he went to Iran to visit with his family and spend time with his ill grandmother.

After being held captive until 2016 Hekmati says he has been accused by the FBI for going to Iran to share secrets with Iranians as an Iranian agent.

Gilbert says they haven’t heard from the FBI since the last time they interviewed Hekmati when he was released.

Now Gilbert says Hekmati is married, living in Texas, but still continues to struggle.

“How is Amir? Amir is disappointed Amir is angry, and I absolutely don’t blame them. I don’t know what I would do if I were in his situation.”

Gilbert says Hekmati filed a claim with the U.S. Victims Terrorism Relief Fund where he was awarded $20 million dollars and that he was supposed to start to receive his payments at the beginning of 2019.

“He didn’t receive it. We inquired about that more than half a dozen times, members of the Senate, and of the House of Representatives inquired. Initially our inquiries were met with. We’re working on it, we’re processing it, and then ultimately the inquiries were ignored.”

Gilbert says in the Fall of 2019 he wrote to the Department of Justice asking why Hekmati has not received a check they replied saying that they will reconsider Hekmati’s eligibility.

It is ultimately up to the judge if he will receive payments from the U.S. Victims Terrorism Relief Fund or not.

