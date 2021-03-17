Food giveaway Thursday in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A food giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, March 18 in Saginaw.

It was organized by the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, UA Local 85, and United Way of Saginaw.

Workers said food would be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to people in need.

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. Thursday at UA Local 85 at 3535 Bay Road.

