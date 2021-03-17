Advertisement

Food giveaway Thursday in Saginaw

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, UA Local 85, and United Way of Saginaw are hosting a food giveaway.
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A food giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, March 18 in Saginaw.

It was organized by the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, UA Local 85, and United Way of Saginaw.

Workers said food would be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to people in need.

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. Thursday at UA Local 85 at 3535 Bay Road.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
Monday night a family in Chesaning is mourning the death of their pet after it was attacked by...
Family pet attacked and killed by neighborhood dogs
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Mt. Morris Township man facing 11 charges after allegedly firing at police, getting shot
A judge struck down a directive from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson instructing...
Judge strikes down Michigan official’s directive on absentee ballot signatures

Latest News

Michigan group details ballot initiative to open governor, lawmakers to FOIA
Mari Copeny is affectionately known as Little Miss Flint.
‘Little Miss Flint’ named to United Nations women’s summit delegation
This Michigan State Police patrol car got hit by a Tesla in autopilot mode while a trooper was...
Tesla on autopilot slams into Michigan State Police patrol car
Five years after a former marine from Flint was welcomed home a hero after his release from...
Ex-marine, Flint native sues Department of Justice over FBI accusations