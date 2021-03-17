Hockey’s ambassadors working to change inclusivity issues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a sport that many of us Michiganders love but it has a difficult and important task in front of it.

Hockey is working to become more inclusive. It has far fewer minority players than any other major sport in the US -- and the solution to fundamentally expand access is a tricky one.

“The speed and skill combined created an environment that’s hard to describe,” said Rico Phillips, OHL Director of Cultural Diversity and Inclusion.

Phillips love for the sport started in the mid-80s. Since 2010, he’s been showing and teaching the game to the Flint community through the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey program and putting a stick in the hands of kids like Everett Graham a forward for the Flint Chargers.

“Rico Phillips came to my school and pitched it to us. I said ‘that’s pretty cool, I should play hockey.’ If I’m being honest hockey was never on my radar,” said Graham.

For the past 6 years of his playing career, Everett has been a part of the minority in hockey.

“If you’re a person of color that gets into this sport you’re an anomaly. Things are changing things are becoming more diverse but the inclusion factor is very low,” Phillips explains.

It starts at the top with the NHL

Willie O’Ree was the first black hockey player in the NHL in 1958, that is 11 years after Jackie Robinson made his debut in the MLB, 8 years after the first black NBA player touched the hardwood, and almost 40 years after blacks graced the gridiron of American Professional Football Association (APFA) which would become the NFL.

Today, the NBA is almost 75 percent black, the NFL about 70 percent, and the MLB is low around 8 percent of players on opening day rosters last season were black. But the NHL is even lower barely 3 percent.

Out of the four major sports in the US, the NHL has a history of being last when it comes to minorities and the most recent example.

During the Fall of 2020, the NBA, WNBA, MLS, and MLB all postponed games following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, while it took the NHL almost 24 hours later to follow suit.

This lack of awareness has trickled down to the lower levels.

“One of the barriers isn’t just color it’s the lack of social-economic disparity in our sport,” said Phillips.

Before even stepping on the ice hockey players need:

-Headgear ($200)

-Gloves ($130)

-Pads (Shoulder, Shin Guards, Elbow total $300)

-Pants ($150)

-Mouth Piece ($15-$20)

-Stick ($150-$200)

-Skates ($200-$400)

That’s a grand total of over $1,200, which isn’t a one-time fee, parents pay this almost every year.

“When you look at the big picture everything adds up. He’s a whole kid and we’re paying a WHOLE car note a month for hockey,” said Raena Graham-Grant, Everett’s mom.

“I think it’s been put up as a shroud over our sport of ‘you can’t afford so don’t even try,’” said Rico.

I asked Trevor Daley, former Detroit Red Wings and 2 time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburg Penguins, “Growing up did you see a lot of kids of color playing hockey?”

Daley answered, “No, not really. First, you didn’t see a lot playing. There wasn’t a lot of black NHL players playing and that when you don’t see that you feel that’s something for you and that’s what has to change today.”

Daley’s journey was filled with a lot of obstacles, one of which being racial slurs on the ice even from his own coach while playing for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

“When you talk about that instance. It wasn’t the first time that happened,” said Daley.

“When I was doing my work with the OHL, one of the things that was brought out in a study that I was doing. The first time that black and brown hockey players heard racial slurs or taunts was between the ages of 8-11 and it was at an ice rink,” said Phillips.

I asked Everett he was ever called a racial slur on the ice, he said “Yes, I have. I feel it’s a terrible thing. But, to me, it feels like a good thing because for somebody to say that to you, for someone to want to put you down, you have to be doing something right.”

Raena doesn’t want to pull her son out of the sport because he loves it too much.

Everett explained, “And we’re not going to give them the satisfaction that they won because they never have and they never will.”

Rico said, “The first way to fix what we’re starting is by educating on why it’s important to diversify… Now I’m not trying to bash anyone, but when you look at what happened last spring, it was damning.”

After the George Floyd murder, current and former NHL players formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which operates separately from the NHL, their mission to ‘eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey.’ Also to provide kids with minority role models in the sport.

“The plan with the HDA is not just show up for one day and give kids hockey and say ‘Oh hockey is so great.’ It’s to be a village for these kids and a resource for them,” said Daley.

The HDA is joining with leaders like Rico to provide funding, equipment, rink time to kids that wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise because understanding, education, and opportunities is the way to bring the joy of hockey to all races.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel; it’s just a long tunnel,” said Phillips.

If you want to help support the effort going on in Flint and Saginaw right now, go to Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program and Bridge the Gap.

