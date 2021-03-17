JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Some wet snow flew across Mid-Michigan early Tuesday morning, with accumulations on the order of an inch or so across the 127 corridor. For most of us the pattern was more of a nuisance than anything else. We had quite a range of temperatures during the afternoon as mostly cloudy skies held. Highs for the day ranged from the 30s north, to the 40s south. Early Wednesday morning the clouds will break up a little bit, and lows will settle into the middle, to upper 20s. That’s pretty close to the average.

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t shaping up too badly. The best chance at seeing some sunshine will be early in the day. The trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to thicken up. Through the afternoon, a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible, but mainly in the northernmost parts of the ABC12 viewing area. With light & variable wind conditions holding, it will be one of those days during which we will have a wide range of temperatures. Highs will range from the 40s north of the Bay, to the upper 50s across the south.

We will have a little better chance of seeing a few flakes and drops Wednesday night and Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, that quick hit of light precipitation will already be out of here. Some of us may even end the day with some sunshine. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler, courtesy of a stiff wind in from the northeast. There is even a chance that a Wind Advisory may be required for the day. As the winds slacken Thursday night, the stage will be set for the return of bright sunshine for Friday and the Weekend. - JR