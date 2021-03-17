Advertisement

‘Little Miss Flint’ named to United Nations women’s summit delegation

Mari Copeny is affectionately known as Little Miss Flint.
Mari Copeny is affectionately known as Little Miss Flint.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Flint’s youngest activists is getting a chance to put her voice on the international stage.

Little Miss Flint is one of eight advisers serving on the U.S .delegation during a United Nations session.

Mari Copeny, who is affectionately known as Little Miss Flint, will join seven other community activists at the 65th UN Commission on the Status of Women. The virtual forum started Tuesday morning and will wrap up on March 26.

Copeny tweeted the announcement Tuesday, saying “they gave me a seat at the table!!!!!”

