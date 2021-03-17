Michigan group details ballot initiative to open governor, lawmakers to FOIA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Advocates for open government have unveiled the specifics of their ballot proposal to open Michigan’s governor and lawmakers to public records requests.

Michigan is one of only two to wholly exempt the governor’s office from the Freedom of Information Act and among eight where legislators are explicitly exempt.

The liberal group Progress Michigan will have to collect about 340,000 valid voter signatures to send the bill to the Republican-led Legislature, which could make it law or let the measure go to voters in November 2022.

Advocates say their ballot initiative is not riddled with “loopholes” like bills pending in Lansing are.

The State House Oversight Committee approved a package of 11 bills last week that would expand the Freedom of Information Act to cover lawmakers and the Executive Office of the Governor. The bipartisan plan addresses fees for obtaining public records, deadlines for agencies or offices to provide records and appeals when requests are denied.

Ten of the 11 bills in the package passed the committee unanimously while one bill received a single no vote. All 11 bills now head to the full House for consideration.

If they pass the House, they would move to the Senate for consideration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign the bills into law if both chambers of the Legislature approve them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.