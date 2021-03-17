Tesla on autopilot slams into Michigan State Police patrol car

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Tesla sports car in autopilot mode slammed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol car stopped on a Lansing-area freeway early Wednesday.

The trooper was investigating a car-deer crash on I-96 near Waverly Road in Eaton County around 1:10 a.m. when the patrol car got hit. The patrol car had its emergency lights on when the crash happened.

The impact tore the passenger side front wheel off the Tesla and caused significant damage to the patrol car. Michigan State Police say neither the trooper nor the Tesla driver suffered any injuries.

The 22-year-old Lansing man received tickets for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

