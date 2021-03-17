Advertisement

Tesla on autopilot slams into Michigan State Police patrol car

This Michigan State Police patrol car got hit by a Tesla in autopilot mode while a trooper was...
This Michigan State Police patrol car got hit by a Tesla in autopilot mode while a trooper was investigating a car-deer crash.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Tesla sports car in autopilot mode slammed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol car stopped on a Lansing-area freeway early Wednesday.

The trooper was investigating a car-deer crash on I-96 near Waverly Road in Eaton County around 1:10 a.m. when the patrol car got hit. The patrol car had its emergency lights on when the crash happened.

The impact tore the passenger side front wheel off the Tesla and caused significant damage to the patrol car. Michigan State Police say neither the trooper nor the Tesla driver suffered any injuries.

The 22-year-old Lansing man received tickets for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
Monday night a family in Chesaning is mourning the death of their pet after it was attacked by...
Family pet attacked and killed by neighborhood dogs
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Mt. Morris Township man facing 11 charges after allegedly firing at police, getting shot
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Five years after a former marine from Flint was welcomed home a hero after his release from...
Ex-marine, Flint native sues Department of Justice over FBI accusations
Ex-marine, Flint native sues Department of Justice over FBI accusations
Onions and tomatoes
Michigan extends additional SNAP benefits through March for 350,000 families
Two World War II veterans celebrated their 100th birthdays together.
World War II veterans celebrate their 100th birthdays together