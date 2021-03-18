Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A father was killed in a crash with an alleged drunk driver in Arenac County and three other family members were badly injured last month.

But the law enforcement agency investigating the crash is still dealing with questions over whether it even happened.

“That evening it was snowy, there was some snow in the roadway,” said Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre.

Around 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 near the intersection of M-76 and Klein Road northwest of Sterling, the Conn family from Standish was heading home from a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner.

“A vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into them while they were on the way home,” McIntyre said.

Matthew Conn, 48, was killed. His wife and two children were badly injured. The man driving the other car was also injured and was suspected of drunken driving, but has not been charged in the case.

McIntyre is still surprised his department is getting phone calls and Facebook messages about the crash.

“People are questioning the legitimacy if there was in fact an accident,” he said.

There was little media coverage of the tragedy in February, fueling internet theories that question whether the crash happened. A GoFundMe page created for the Conn family has now collected more than $500,000, but McIntyre said that has also sparked questions.

“Scammers have created a fake page where they have been soliciting donations as well,” he said.

A crash happened, a family is still in mourning and recovering and McIntyre hopes this story puts the internet speculation to rest once and for all.

“I will say the internet, unfortunately, has created a platform for people to anonymously attack just about anything. They say and do things that they would never, ever say or do in person,” he said.

McIntyre expects an arrest warrant for the man driving the other vehicle will be issued very soon.

