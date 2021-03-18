Caring for COVID-19 patients remotely

There’s new hope for the end of COVID-19 with promising new vaccines. But, in the meantime, the country is surging with record number cases. Doctors have been struggling with the best way to treat patients showing symptoms, but who don’t require hospitalization. Now one hospital in California has come up with their answer … a full-service clinic in the patient’s own home.

Michael Herrera is one of the millions of Americans whose life has drastically been changed by COVID-19.

“Everybody in the apartment had it. Everybody got over it, except for me. I’m what you call a long hauler,” explained Herrera.

Herrera became sick in August. Shortly afterwards, he was hospitalized and intubated.

“It was very traumatic,” continued Herrera.

Fortunately, his condition improved. But that meant he faced recovery from a deadly disease in his own home.

“And that’s what makes it scary,” said Herrera.

However, Herrera wouldn’t have to go it alone thanks to the COVID-19 Comprehensive Care Clinic. Started by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, it gives patients remote access to a village of healthcare workers.

“They are infectious and can’t go to their home clinics for care. We just didn’t have a way of caring for these patients who were not in the hospital. We follow the patients through the acute infection phase,” explained Angela Suarez, MD, Medical Director of Primary Care at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

“One person on the team was taking care of my medication. One person was taking care of me physically, and another person was taking care of me mentally,” stated Herrera.

“We’re following their oxygen saturation level, we’re following their temperature, we’re following their symptoms,” Dr. Suarez said.

“They kept me busy, you know, either on the phone or somebody was at my door,” said Herrera.

Herrera is now steadily getting better and feeling stronger.

“I think because we’re able to address everything not just the COVID, we’re able to symptomatically help them,” shared Dr. Suarez.

The COVID-19 Comprehensive Care Clinic has been open since August. Currently, the team sees about 60 patients each day, with many returning to health in 14 days. Other hospitals are also adapting their approach of treating out-patient COVID cases. Among those are NYU Langone Medical Center and Gaylord Hospital in Connecticut.

