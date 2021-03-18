GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors’ decision to close its Customer Care and After Sales world headquarters will have a far-reaching impact on Grand Blanc Township, which Supervisor Scott Bennett hopes is short lived.

GM announced plans to move the 1,000 employees assigned to the 340,000-square-foot office complex near I-475 and Hill Road south to the Warren Tech Center in Macomb County. Bennett and many others in the township of course are saddened by GM’s departure, which could happen by mid-summer.

The move appears to be a reflection of the automaker adapting to more flexible workspaces after the coronavirus pandemic. No job cuts are planned as part of the move, as employees will continue working from home or offices in Warren.

“It definitely is a loss that we didn’t see coming and one we don’t look forward to,” Bennett said.

He said GM’s departure will mean less foot traffic and revenue for nearby restaurants and businesses, which already have suffered enough because of the pandemic.

“Having 1,000 employees continuing to work from home or commuting to Metro Detroit means that those dollars that would have been spent for lunch or errands or whatever will now be spent somewhere else,” Bennett said.

Beyond that, he estimates Genesee County will lose about $400,000 in tax revenue per year due to the closure and the township itself will lose about $70,000 to $80,000 in revenue annually.

But Bennett remains optimistic about the township’s future prospects.

“Grand Blanc Township is a hotbed for development and growth,” he said. “Our growth has been continuing even throughout the recession. We need that growth not just to further Grand Blanc Township, but the entire county.”

The GM facility was built in 1996 and sits in an optimal location along I-475 near the Hill Road interchange. Bennett hopes the age and location will entice another company to buy or lease the building.

These aren’t the only GM employees being moved. The automaker is shifting some product marketing employees from the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit to it’s Warren location while also moving some newly-hired tech workers into the headquarters.

GM says none of this shifting will affect the total employee headcount.

The automaker has been reducing production and staffing levels in Michigan due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage plaguing the global auto industry.

Last week, GM announced it was halting production at its Lansing Grand River plant through at least the end of March. An additional 160 workers at the GM Flint Engine Operations plant were laid off for the same reason.

GM’s highly profitable trucks and SUVs use around 150 chips each. Without them, the company says things are at a standstill.

