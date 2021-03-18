Michigan reports 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan hospitals are treating increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients again.

The number of patients hospitalized with the illness surged past 1,200 on Thursday for the first time since early February.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,629 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 618,421. That is the third consecutive daily increase in cases above 2,000.

State health officials reported 25 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, increasing Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,835. All but one of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased on to the highest level in six weeks on Wednesday with nearly 50,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests decreased again from Monday’s two-month high, settling at 6.19% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued increased. As of Thursday, 1,222 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 64 from Wednesday. Of those, 1,106 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 287 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 109 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are 17 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.854 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 1.882 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.87 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 98,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 3.31 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.127 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 23,009 cases and 710 deaths, which is an increase of 104 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,756 cases and 524 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases and one death.

Arenac, 690 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 7,445 cases and 287 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,423 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,284 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 2,485 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 1,849 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Iosco, 1,148 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,682 cases, 73 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 4,748 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,649 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Ogemaw, 967 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 329 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,137 cases, 37 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 2,157 cases and 74 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 3,773 cases, 82 deaths and 3,442 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Tuscola, 3,077 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

