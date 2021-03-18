Saginaw couple celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary, a birthday, and shots

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/18/2021) - A Saginaw couple married more than half a century is indeed an accomplishment on it’s own.

But, to celebrate by getting a vaccine?

The guests of honor Thursday afternoon at the Ryder Center on the SVSU campus was Curtis and Lavera Riggins.

“This is our second vaccination. So it just so happened that it coordinated with our anniversary and his birthday,” said Lavera Riggins, a Saginaw resident.

Aside from 55 years of wedded bliss -- her husband Curtis is also celebrating his 78th birthday.

The Riggins tell us they signed up to get vaccinated at a bunch of places.

As luck would have it -- their final appointment occurred at the crossroads of these two major milestones.

“We never did think about canceling it, because we wanted this shot. We wanted it real bad,” commented Curtis Riggins.

As a small business owner, the Riggins value the importance of building relationships in the community.

That’s when they realized they could set an example to others and inspire them.

“We have found out that a lot of African Americans are very hesitant, regarding getting the shot, because of their safety and their health,” added Lavera Riggins.

A recent KFF analysis of publicly recorded data, showed, based on total population, the total number of African Americans getting the covid-19 vaccination is only a little more than half the number of caucasian people receiving the shot.

The Riggins hope that showing by example, more of their friends and customers will join them by getting vaccinated, so they too, can live a long and healthy life.

