Tax expert urges people to get taxes done soon regardless of extension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The income tax deadline has been extended again this year from April 15 to May 17.

But tax experts say people probably don’t want to wait that long to file their annual returns. The 2020 tax year was stressful for many people, so their taxes may be more complicated -- especially if they collected unemployment benefits.

“A lot of people weren’t prepared for the extra taxes that unemployment would add to what they owe,” said CaSandra Alexander Lathan, CEO of A&E Financial. “Some of them, it pushed them into a whole other tax bracket, which made them owe more. So they either get less back in their refund or they owe.”

While the IRS extension is helpful, she recommends people just get their taxes done as soon as possible.

“That extension of another 32 days will come so fast that, if you don’t have your tax information and documents, you may want to put a rush on whatever entities you’re waiting on,” Alexander Lathan said.

Many tax preparers will be taking appointments until May 15, but she believes it could still be hard to get in and some will still close at the usual deadline of April 15.

“You don’t want to wait until the last minute, as some places normally close on April 15 and they’re not set up to stay open after that, because some places just do a lease until the 15th or the end of April,” Alexander Lathan said.

She advises everyone to make sure they have all the information and necessary documents in hand to get their taxes filed properly.

