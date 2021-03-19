Advertisement

Flint man gets probation, restitution, community service for selling fake insurance

Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which require 17-year-olds be tried as adults.(WEAU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint insurance salesman was sentenced to probation and community service with a requirement to pay $25,000 in restitution for selling fake insurance certificates.

Dillen Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in February based on claims that he sold customers fake insurance certificates. He was sentenced Friday under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows offenders to avoid prison and remove the offense from their record if they successfully complete probation.

Leonard will be on probation for 24 months, must pay $25,000 restitution to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services and must complete 200 hours of community service.

Leonard sold fraudulent insurance certificates that appeared to be real 30 times in July 2016. His clients then presented the certificates to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office as their required proof of auto insurance to renew licenses.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office began investigating after the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services received complaints about Leonard.

“There is no shortage of bad actors seeking to take advantage of Michigan taxpayers, and my office stands ready to hold those who break our laws accountable,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am grateful for the continued collaboration with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and their shared commitment to protect Michiganders.”

