Flint neighborhood angry about large pothole they say city has ignored

City public works crews planned to add material and fill in the hole soon
By Mark Bullion
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in a Flint neighborhood are upset and frustrated about a rather large pothole on their street.

Neighbors say it’s a hazard to their safety as well as drivers in the area. One woman wants to know why the city hasn’t taken action to correct it.

This isn’t your run of the mill pothole on Woodrow and Riegle avenues on Flint’s east side. Part of the road is missing with just a lonely barricade to alert nearby drivers.

“I run a neighborhood group over here and I’ve been getting calls from neighbors who’ve stated that there is a big pothole caved in road,” said Annette Reynolds, who is trying to get the city’s help repairing it.

She fights hard to make sure the neighborhood and city she lives in is safe.

“The neighbors say it’s been like this since Feb. 16, just before the snowstorm,” Reynolds said. “Several neighbors have called and they’re not getting any returned calls back again. I’d be ashamed if I worked for the city of Flint in letting this go.”

The hole is just under 2 feet deep.

“This is a hazard waiting to happen,” Reynolds said. “This is an injury waiting to happen and to cover it up with asphalt so it will sink back in? You’re not going to cure the problem.”

It is still March, so accumulating snowfall remains possible. That could conceal the pothole from drivers, which Reynolds is concerned would cause a crash.

“If we get enough snow and you’re driving through here and everything is white, they’re not going to know that’s there, so there’s going to be an injury no ifs or ands or buts about it,” she said.

The Flint Department of Public Works says that specific spot is a water main break location that crews worked on mid-February. City officials planned to add material to the hole either Friday or Monday to decrease the hazard.

Additional street repairs in other parts of the city are expected to follow over the next month.

