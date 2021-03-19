Great weekend ahead!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunshine prevailed Friday! Winds also died down through the afternoon as expected. This allowed temperatures to reach the middle 40s for highs. Clear skies will last right through the night and actually the entire weekend. Tonight expect lows to be chilly, falling down into the middle 20s.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day! It’s also the first day of spring. Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures. For many of us highs will rise into the upper 50s close to 60 degrees. Winds will be very light out of the southwest at 1-5mph.

Sunday the great weather continues. Expect highs to warm up even more into the middle 60s! Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. The whole weekend is going to be great for outdoor plans. Just keep in mind the fire danger will be quite high. Monday the spring warmth continues with highs in the middle 60s once again. We’ll have a few more clouds moving in, however, and winds will start to pick up a bit.

Rain will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now it doesn’t look like much, but we’ll keep you updated.

