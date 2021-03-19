Advertisement

Great weekend ahead!

Sunshine and 60s by Sunday!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunshine prevailed Friday! Winds also died down through the afternoon as expected. This allowed temperatures to reach the middle 40s for highs. Clear skies will last right through the night and actually the entire weekend. Tonight expect lows to be chilly, falling down into the middle 20s.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day! It’s also the first day of spring. Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures. For many of us highs will rise into the upper 50s close to 60 degrees. Winds will be very light out of the southwest at 1-5mph.

Sunday the great weather continues. Expect highs to warm up even more into the middle 60s! Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. The whole weekend is going to be great for outdoor plans. Just keep in mind the fire danger will be quite high. Monday the spring warmth continues with highs in the middle 60s once again. We’ll have a few more clouds moving in, however, and winds will start to pick up a bit.

Rain will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now it doesn’t look like much, but we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
Arenac County traffic crash
Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call
The General Motors Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Five federal unemployment benefits programs extended for six months in Michigan
File image
West Michigan restaurateur arrested for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest News

Beautiful start to spring in Mid-Michigan
Beautiful weather to start the spring season in Mid-Michigan
Beautiful start to spring in Mid-Michigan
Beautiful start to spring in Mid-Michigan
Great weather
Sunshine persists!
WJRT March 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
Lots of sun!