JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT
Skies have cleared across Mid-Michigan, but frisky northeasterly winds will continue throughout the night. Temperatures early Friday morning will settle through the 20s for the most part. There will be a few areas northwest of the Saginaw Bay that will see readings spike down into the upper teens.

Bright sunshine will be the rule for the next few days. With an onshore wind persisting through Friday, high temperatures will stay in the 40s. The range in readings will span from around 40-degrees near the Lake Huron shoreline, to around 47 in the southwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Strongest winds Friday will be in the 11 to 16 mph range, and will come early in the day. Winds will die down quickly through the afternoon.

Bright skies are on tap for the weekend too. With winds clocking to the south, the trend will be for quick and substantial warming. High temperatures Saturday will make a move through the 50s. Southerly winds Saturday will top out at 7 to 12 mph. South-southwesterly winds Sunday will increase to 10 to 15 mph. This will draw even warmer air into Mid-Michigan. Highs Sunday will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. If you don’t hit 60-degrees where you are in Sunday, it should be a done deal for Monday and Tuesday. - JR

