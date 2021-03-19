Get ready for a great day today and wonderful weather for the weekend!

High pressure will move from the UP across the LP today, giving us lots of sun and helping to lighten our winds. Winds are out of the NE at 10-15mph this morning, turning lighter and lighter through the day. Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s inland and near 40 closer to the lake.

Tonight winds will be light and variable with starry skies and lows in the mid 20s.

As our high pressure system moves to the southeast, winds will shift to come out of the S on the backside of it. This will help to bring in some warmer air! Highs Saturday make it to the mid and upper 50s, then we’re up around 60 Sunday! Both days of the weekend will feature blue skies.

Warm and dry weather continues into Monday before the next chance of rain develops later Tuesday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

