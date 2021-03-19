Advertisement

Lowering your risk for cancer

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
A healthy diet and weight, regular exercise, sunscreen, and not smoking! These are common ways to reduce your cancer risk. But there could be some other things or medications which could increase your risk for cancer. Ivanhoe has details on what you need to know.

Popping an aspirin a day has been shown to keep the heart doctor away, especially for patients who’ve suffered a heart attack or stroke.

Anthony Bavry, MD, a cardiologist formerly of UF Health said, “In those patients, it’s always been assumed that aspirin was beneficial, and it’s widely recommended.”

Even though a daily low dose of aspirin has been found to reduce ovarian cancer risk by 23 percent compared to non-aspirin takers, in people over age 70 the over-the-counter painkiller has been linked to a 20 percent higher chance of being diagnosed with advanced cancer and a 30 percent higher chance of dying from advanced cancer. Also aspirin is not the only medication that can increase cancer risk.

“Certain birth control pills may increase risk of breast cancer while you’re on them,” shared Shelley Tworoger, PhD, from Moffitt Cancer Center.

Permanent hair dyes also have increased cancer risks. A study out of Harvard found that personal use of permanent hair dyes was linked to increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Also those with a sedentary lifestyle were more likely to get cancer over a five-year period. Just 30 minutes of vigorous exercise lowers your cancer risk by 30 percent.

The American Cancer Society also found that African American patients are 40 percent more likely to die from treatable forms of cancer, such as colorectal cancer, due to racial disparities in diagnosis and treatment in the U.S. healthcare system.

