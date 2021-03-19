MI Asian-American groups working to bring address violence, racism

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The tragedy in Atlanta is highlighting recent violence against Asian Americans and it’s sparking action across the country including here in Michigan.

The Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission is holding an event to talk about hate against Asian Americans.

The chair of the Commission Ayesha Ghazi Edwin released a statement saying:

“MAPAAC has been horrified to hear about the rising incidences of anti-Asian American sentiment and violence targeting our community. Xenophobic and racist rhetoric and discrimination is harmful to all of us... We urge elected officials and community leaders to vehemently condemn hate in all its forms and to remind us that discrimination is counter to who we are as Americans.”

So what’s being done to fix the problem? The group wants to start by addressing it head on. That’s why it’s announced a virtual event on March 26th.

A panel of speakers will discuss Anti-Asian sentiments, racism and discriminatory policies against Asian Americans among other issues.

Lawmakers at the State Capitol are taking notice too taking action by passing a resolution on Thursday condemning hate against Asian-Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Senator Stephanie Chang Introduced the legislation.

“Every Michigander can play a role in stopping this by intervening in harassment or hate incidents when it’s safe to do so by reporting, hate crimes and discrimination. And by educating ourselves and others,” said Senator Chang.

At U-of-M Flint even though the Asian Student Organization isn’t active right now the former president of the organization feels the tragedy in Atlanta is bringing to light the racial discrimination the Asian American community faces.

“Asians are not really being highlighted when it comes to racial matters because we’re kind of not like, Oh, we’re not African Americans, and we’re not white… But now that COVID is happening and all this racially charged attacks are happening. All these issues are being highlighted, and we are able to like talk about it more,” said Nursina.

The virtual event held by the Commission is scheduled for March 26th.

