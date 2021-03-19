Advertisement

Michigan allows outdoor stadiums and arenas to hold 20% of capacity

(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Comerica Park will be allowed more fans for Detroit Tigers Opening Day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced an increase in capacity allowed at outdoor stadiums and arenas to 20% as long as they establish and post an infection control plan. The change is effective on Monday.

The previous COVID-19 epidemic order for Michigan limited stadiums and arenas to no more than 1,000 people regardless of seating capacity. Comerica Park, which is one of the state’s largest outdoor venues, will be allowed to seat more than 8,000 fans with the increase.

“Today’s action is an important step towards normalcy, but there’s still more work to do,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “As always, mask up, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus so we can end this pandemic together.”

Chris Granger, the group president for sports and entertainment at Detroit Tigers owner Ilitch Holdings, was grateful for the opportunity to welcome more fans to cheer on the team this season.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome back the best fans in baseball to Comerica Park for Opening Day and beyond,” he said. “As the season progresses, we look forward to continued coordination with public health and medical experts, government officials and Major League Baseball to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all Detroit Tigers fans.”

