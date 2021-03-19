Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Face mask requirements are a little looser for Michigan residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will allow people to take off face masks during residential gatherings as long as everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The change is part of a new epidemic order announced Friday morning.

The change is based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was released last week. All other face mask mandates for nonresidential gatherings and inside businesses remain in effect for everyone regardless of vaccine status.

To be considered fully vaccinated, people need to wait two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Friday morning, over 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 2.127 million people in Michigan. A total of 26% of residents age 16 or older have received at least one dose, including 61% of residents age 65 and older.

Nearly 15% of adults age 16 and older in Michigan are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to reach herd immunity with 70% of the state’s adult population fully vaccinated by the end of this year.

Beginning Monday, everyone age 50 and older in Michigan will be eligible for the vaccine. Two weeks later, everyone age 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5. However, vaccine supplies remain below demand, so long waits are likely -- especially for younger residents.

“It may take several weeks for everyone who wants an appointment to receive one, so please continue to be patient,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. “But everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. We are so close.”

