Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in six weeks with 3,700+ new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are concerned about increases in all three key COVID-19 statistics they track to determine how much the illness is spreading in Michigan.

The daily number of new cases, hospitalization rate and percentage of positive tests all have been increasing steadily for about a month, but all three remain well below their peaks set in November and December. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, called the increases “very concerning data” during a press conference Friday.

“I’m concerned about our current numbers,” she said. “It’s imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. I know what’s getting warmer, vaccines are rolling out and people are tired of this pandemic. But we’re not out of the woods yet and we could potentially be at the beginning of another surge in Michigan.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,730 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 622,151. That is the highest daily increase since Jan. 7 and the fourth consecutive daily increase above 2,000 new cases.

State health officials say 172.9 new COVID-19 cases per million people are confirmed every day in Michigan. That represents a 77% increase from the low in mid-February, but it remains a fraction of the 737.8 cases per million people set at the peak on Nov. 14.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted during a press conference on Friday that the number of COVID-19 deaths has remained low while other key statistics have increased recently. State health officials reported 15 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, increasing Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,850.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped slightly on Friday from a six-week high set a day earlier to just over 44,500 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased on Friday to the second-highest level in two months, reaching 7.3%.

The test positivity rate is up 177% over the past month, but remains one-third of the December peak at 19.4%

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued increased. As of Friday, 1,294 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 72 from Thursday. Of those, 1,181 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 294 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 104 of them are on ventilators. Since Thursday, there are seven more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

As of Friday, 4.9% of hospital beds in Michigan were occupied by a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient. That is a 25% increase from the low in February but still just over one quarter of the peak at 19.6% set on Dec. 4.

Michigan distributed just over 3.857 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 1.882 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.87 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 102,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 3.412 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.192 million people statewide.

Nearly 15% of adults age 16 and older in Michigan are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to reach herd immunity with 70% of the state’s adult population fully vaccinated by the end of this year.

Beginning Monday, everyone age 50 and older in Michigan will be eligible for the vaccine. Two weeks later, everyone age 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5. However, vaccine supplies remain below demand, so long waits are likely -- especially for younger residents.

“We’ve come so far, but our battle is not yet won,” Khaldun said. “Please, everyone continue to do your part, not just for yourself but for your family and your community.”

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 23,117 cases and 711 deaths, which is an increase of 108 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,807 cases and 525 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases and one death.

Arenac, 690 cases, 26 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Bay, 7,472 cases and 287 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Clare, 1,424 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,286 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 2,489 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,878 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,150 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 3,689 cases, 73 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Lapeer, 4,786 cases and 124 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,673 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Ogemaw, 968 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 333 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,165 cases, 37 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Sanilac, 2,192 cases and 74 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,795 cases, 82 deaths and 3,442 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Tuscola, 3,105 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

