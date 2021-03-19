Michigan Sugar finishes slicing 4.2 million tons of sugar beets, makes 1+ billion pounds of sugar

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan Sugar Co. finished its annual sugar beet slicing over the past week week at four factories around Mid-Michigan, processing over 4.2 million tons of sugar beets and producing nearly 1.2 billion pounds of sugar.

Nearly 900 growers planted 162,000 acres of sugar beets last spring to produce the harvest. Processing wrapped up for the season on Saturday in Bay City and Caro, on Sunday in Croswell and on Tuesday in Sebewaing.

The company expects to continue producing another 100 million pounds of sugar over the spring and summer using juice and extract stored during the processing season from August to mid-March.

Michigan Sugar also made 160,000 tons of molasses, 122,000 tons of dry pulp and 423,000 tons of pressed pulp for use in animal feed during the sugar beet processing season.

“This year’s campaign was a huge success,” said Mark Flegenheimer, president and CEO of Michigan Sugar. “Our employees did an amazing job getting our sugar beets processed and our sugar packaged and shipped, despite some unique challenges, especially in terms of staffing, that were perpetuated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Michigan Sugar Executive Vice President Jim Ruhlman said weather conditions remained favorable during the sugar beet harvest and for storing the product.

During the off-season for processing, Michigan Sugar plans to continue a $70 million project at the Croswell factory to increase capacity by 50%. Other projects are planned in Bay City, Caro and Sebewaing.

A third consumer brown sugar production line will be added in Bay City while the industrial brown sugar production equipment will move from there to Sebewaing to make room.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.