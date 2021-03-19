Advertisement

Michigan workplace COVID-19 rules may continue for several months

Emergency guidelines expire on April 14 and can be extended once for six months before formal rules are required
The sticker/seal for those who complete MIOSHA's COVID-19 Workplace Safety Ambassador Program.(MIOSHA)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is starting a process to allow some COVID-19 workplace rules to remain in place for at least seven more months.

MIOSHA submitted a request to begin a rulemaking process through the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules to continue some COVID-19 regulations as the state transitions from the coronavirus pandemic back to normal operations.

MIOSHA issued a set of emergency rules in October and they expire on April 14. The agency can extend the rules for six months, but no further extensions would be allowed after that without completing the state’s formal process of drafting workplace guidelines under the Administrative Procedures Act.

Current MIOSHA emergency rules require businesses to draft a written COVID-19 plan, train all employees on infection control procedures, provide personal protection equipment and training on how to use it, along with explaining what steps employees must take if they have a confirmed or suspected coronavirus illness.

Manufacturing, construction, retail, health care, fitness and hospitality businesses have some specific guidelines for their industries.

MIOSHA has seated a standards advisory committee to help draft a set of rules for the formal process.

