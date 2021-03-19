Advertisement

Nine years since hottest March ever recorded baked Michigan

Highs were 40 degrees above average
March 2012 Flint
March 2012 Flint(WJRT)
By Brad Sugden
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Nine years ago this week, Michigan was sweltering in temperatures some 40 degrees above normal.

Not just for one day either. Ten days of mid-summer heat were baking the Mitten.

A massive area of low pressure was stationary over the Rockies, which allowed a warm surge of air to ride in the low level jet stream into the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

What was remarkable was the persistence for over a week with no faltering. Some areas averaged nearly 30 degrees above normal during this time.

In Flint, the mercury rose as high as 86 degrees -- not only shattering the old record high for the day, but setting a new all-time record high for the month of March. The Great Lakes Bay Region got even hotter. The thermometer rose to 87 degrees at the peak of the heat wave.

Flint ended up with 18 days above 60 degrees with the Great Lakes Bay Region coming in at 17 days above that mark. In terms of days above 70 degrees, both locations came in with 10 days. All locations in Mid-Michigan also experienced four days above the 80 degree threshold.

Afterward, March 2012 would go down as the hottest March ever recorded in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
Arenac County traffic crash
Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call
The General Motors Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Five federal unemployment benefits programs extended for six months in Michigan
File image
West Michigan restaurateur arrested for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
A box of clothing donations
Free clothes instead of books: Woman creates ‘Love Locker’
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-MI plan to re-open
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums, several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-Michigan plan to re-open
Mid-Michigan residents look forward to getting their hands dirty
Mid-Michigan residents eager to get into the garden as spring starts on Saturday