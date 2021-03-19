Nine years since hottest March ever recorded baked Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Nine years ago this week, Michigan was sweltering in temperatures some 40 degrees above normal.

Not just for one day either. Ten days of mid-summer heat were baking the Mitten.

A massive area of low pressure was stationary over the Rockies, which allowed a warm surge of air to ride in the low level jet stream into the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

What was remarkable was the persistence for over a week with no faltering. Some areas averaged nearly 30 degrees above normal during this time.

In Flint, the mercury rose as high as 86 degrees -- not only shattering the old record high for the day, but setting a new all-time record high for the month of March. The Great Lakes Bay Region got even hotter. The thermometer rose to 87 degrees at the peak of the heat wave.

Flint ended up with 18 days above 60 degrees with the Great Lakes Bay Region coming in at 17 days above that mark. In terms of days above 70 degrees, both locations came in with 10 days. All locations in Mid-Michigan also experienced four days above the 80 degree threshold.

Afterward, March 2012 would go down as the hottest March ever recorded in Michigan.

