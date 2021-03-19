Advertisement

Plea deal could result in sealed records for teens in Saginaw area gun theft case

At least one teen’s attorney will ask for Holmes Youthful Trainee status
Showtime Guns and Ammo
Showtime Guns and Ammo
By Terry Camp
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a crime that shocked the Saginaw area.

49 guns stolen from a local gun store.

Police saying teenagers were behind the heist.

Due to the pandemic, criminal cases for three of the teens allegedly involved have moved slowly through the courts.

But now, over a year-and-a-half later, a resolution could come soon.

ABC 12 News has learned a plea hearing has been scheduled for the three teenagers accused of breaking into Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township back in August of 2019.

Two juveniles were also charged in the case. Attorney Rico Neal represents Preston O’Leary, who is now 19 years old.

“We have been in discussions, if we reach an agreement, we may enter a plea that day,” says Neal.

Neal confirms that one possibility in a plea deal is that O’Leary may get Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA) status, where offenders between the ages of 17 and 24 can can have their court records closed to public view.

Completing the program without further crimes allows for a HYTA participant’s record to be cleared.

“In this particular case, my client, Mr. O’Leary, is eligible, he does qualify, the offense he is charged is not excluded by HYTA, so if we reach an agreement, its at the discretion of the court whether or not to grant him HYTA, but it is something I will seek for him,” he says.

We could not reach the attorneys of the other teenagers, Remy Delgado, who is now 18, as is Travontis Miller. The three teens have been released on bond.

We also could not reach the prosecutor’s office for comment on the possibility of HYTA status for the three teens.

Only 11 of the 49 stolen guns have been recovered and one of the guns was used in the December shooting death of 87-year-old Bennie Scroggins, who was shot by her grandson in Saginaw.

Neal believes his client should get HYTA.

“It’s there for a reason, to help individuals between a certain age that make mistakes, as we all often have done in the past. It allows the court to monitor an individual, its a benefit or reward that can be taken away, if the person does not do what they are supposed to do,” Neal says.

That plea hearing for the teenagers is scheduled for April 8th.

