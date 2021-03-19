Advertisement

Suspect in Sebewaing carjacking back in Michigan to face charges

Carl Reinhold
Carl Reinhold(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspect in an armed carjacking at USA High School in Sebewaing has been arraigned.

Authorities say 26-year old Carl Reinhold of Fountain in Mason County faces carjacking and armed robbery charges in connection with the Feb. 11 incident outside Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools.

Investigators say Reinhold climbed in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Equinox and carjacked an 18-year old woman at knifepoint. She was not injured in the incident.

A witness in the school parking lot tried to follow the suspect down rural roads into Tuscola County. Police say the witness lost track of the Equinox on M-25 near the Unionville area.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office found a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, which was reported stolen earlier that day from Mason County, in the parking lot outside USA High School after the incident. Police believe Reinhold drove the truck across the state before carjacking the woman.

Indiana State Police pulled over Reinhold in the stolen Equinox in Jasper County south of Indianapolis hours after the carjacking. He was extradited back to Michigan, where he remains in jail on a $250,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
Arenac County traffic crash
Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call
The General Motors Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Five federal unemployment benefits programs extended for six months in Michigan
File image
West Michigan restaurateur arrested for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
A box of clothing donations
Free clothes instead of books: Woman creates ‘Love Locker’
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-MI plan to re-open
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums, several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-Michigan plan to re-open
Mid-Michigan residents look forward to getting their hands dirty
Mid-Michigan residents eager to get into the garden as spring starts on Saturday