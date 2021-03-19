Suspect in Sebewaing carjacking back in Michigan to face charges

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - A suspect in an armed carjacking at USA High School in Sebewaing has been arraigned.

Authorities say 26-year old Carl Reinhold of Fountain in Mason County faces carjacking and armed robbery charges in connection with the Feb. 11 incident outside Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools.

Investigators say Reinhold climbed in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Equinox and carjacked an 18-year old woman at knifepoint. She was not injured in the incident.

A witness in the school parking lot tried to follow the suspect down rural roads into Tuscola County. Police say the witness lost track of the Equinox on M-25 near the Unionville area.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office found a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, which was reported stolen earlier that day from Mason County, in the parking lot outside USA High School after the incident. Police believe Reinhold drove the truck across the state before carjacking the woman.

Indiana State Police pulled over Reinhold in the stolen Equinox in Jasper County south of Indianapolis hours after the carjacking. He was extradited back to Michigan, where he remains in jail on a $250,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

