Uptick in new cases, positivity rates amid vaccine push prompts warning from Mid-Michigan health official

BAY CO., Mich. (WJRT) (3/18/2021)--In continuing coverage on rising COVID-19 case counts here in Mid-Michigan, even with the push to vaccinate underway…

It’s nothing that should rise to the level the nation saw late last year, according to one local health official, nevertheless, the uptick is sounding some alarm bells.

“We’re in late 1944… we’re almost there, but it’s still going to be a tough battle.”

December 1944: the successes of the western allies months-long push through occupied Europe had made them overconfident, primed for a Nazi counteroffensive which would ultimately leave them reeling. One of history’s most enduring endth-hour reversals-- now known as the Battle of the Bulge-- is how Joel Strasz describes the latest chapter in the state’s pandemic odyssey.

“Just because you’ve got a vaccine or there’s vaccine in the community doesn’t mean the virus is miraculously going away,” Strasz explained Thursday.

The Bay County Health Officer has, of late, watched the numbers move in the wrong direction week over week. A number of local schools have pivoted back to virtual learning, sidelined by recent outbreaks, as the preponderance of new diagnoses shifts to a new demographic.

“The variants are really kicking in and taking hold. It’s more transmissible,” Strasz related. “A quarter of our cases in total were under the age of 18. Typically, it’s less than five-percent.”

In several neighboring counties, Strasz told ABC12 the positivity rate has skyrocketed into 20-percent territory. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, positivity hovered above six-percent statewide mid-week, marking a jump of more than two points in a single month. Case counts, too, have begun to spike, with the state confirming more than 2600 new diagnoses Thursday.

“We’ve tried to remain cognizant… not letting our guard down,” Brian Long explained. “We seem to be in a little different position. We are still in continual decline.”

Insulated from the recent uptick, Memorial Healthcare and Long, its CEO, are still emphasizing the need to stay on guard and let the vaccines do their work.

“We are nowhere close to the end of this,” Strasz related.

Strasz said he was hopeful the state’s soon-to-expand drive to get shots into arms wins out over the COVID fatigue he worried may be deflating recent progress.

“If you want this thing to be over with, number one, please get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he explained. “Number two, you still have to do your part.”

No reason to worry, he indicated, but all the more reason to stay mindful and laser-focused on the basics: handwashing, social distancing and masking.

Long, meanwhile, elaborated on another concern, one he worried could create a host of other problems:

“My biggest concern with the numbers we’ve seen and with the vaccines underway… right now in our emergency department, our volumes are probably lower than ever… which means people are waiting as long as they can and are sicker,” he said. “When the precaution becomes worse than what it is that you’re trying to avoid, that’s problematic.”

Long also stressed hospitals are some of the safer places you’ll find. That’s after spending the last year fine-tuning protocols and given the fact healthcare workers were among the very first to be vaccinated. No one, he said, should delay any kind of necessary care.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.